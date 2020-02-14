Afternoon’s with Ellie!

After studying broadcast Journalism in Sydney Australia, Elouise is currently living in Canada to pursue her career in radio.

Currently living in Nelson, Elouise is thrilled to go skiing every weekend and see as much of the incredible live music as possible.

She loves the outdoors and is super excited to work with 103.5 to get the word out about local gigs and musicians. She believes, the radio is about the music.

Listen to Afternoons with Ellie weekdays from 2pm to 6pm.

