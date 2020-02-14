The Bridge Breakfast

Coast to Coast…almost!

I began my radio career on the east coast in the 90’s and have slowly migrated west, almost completing the coast to coast trek. I am in love with Nelson and the Kootenays and am now calling it home.

I have been in love with music since I could walk. I’m a huge hockey fan, Oilers fan, sorry Canucks fans lol. I’ve DJ’ed in the American Hockey League for 5 years combining my love of music and hockey! Nothing makes me smile more than a live concert. I’ll do my best to bring you awesome local music “bridged” with some great alternative tunes!

Wake up with me! Order the Brigde Breakfast, it’s free, and have some fun, Weekdays 6am – 10am!