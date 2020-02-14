The Bridge Breakfast
Coast to Coast…almost!
I began my radio career on the east coast in the 90’s and have slowly migrated west, almost completing the coast to coast trek. I am in love with Nelson and the Kootenays and am now calling it home.
I have been in love with music since I could walk. I’m a huge hockey fan, Oilers fan, sorry Canucks fans lol. I’ve DJ’ed in the American Hockey League for 5 years combining my love of music and hockey! Nothing makes me smile more than a live concert. I’ll do my best to bring you awesome local music “bridged” with some great alternative tunes!