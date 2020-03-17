In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “doctors, nurses and vulnerable people in the community need your help”.

Trudeau is urging all Canadian citizens to stay home as much as possible and go out only if they absolutely must.

Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that message in her address for the COVID-19 Committee noting how important it was for Canadians to stay home as the window for “flattening the curve” continues to close.

The Prime Minister also announced as of Wednesday, that Parks Canada is suspending all visitor’s services.

Trudeau said Global Affairs has set up an emergency loan program that will provide up to $5,000 for citizens in need.

*** Story by Mohamed Fahim/Bradley Jones ***