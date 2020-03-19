The federal border will be closed to non-essential travel as of Friday evening, announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a calm address to the country on Thursday, Trudeau acknowledged this is a difficult time for all Canadians and said, “we will get through this together.”

The Prime Minister said they are close to finalizing the details of the border closure with Border Services and the United States in the next day-and-a-half.

Workers and trade will still be able to cross the border in order to keep essential services and goods flowing between the two countries amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

During his daily update, Trudeau thanked the 49 scientists and researchers working around the clock to find a vaccine to cure COVID-19 and thanked all health care workers.

He encouraged Canadians to check Canada dot ca regularly for the latest information.

Trudeau also told all Canadians abroad to come home.

He also encouraged those who are able to donate blood by setting up and appointment at blood.ca.