There are 74 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death in B.C., pushing the total number of cases to 424.

The death is from the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

That brings the total deaths to 10 with nine at the facility and one of the new cases is also connected to the centre.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also called for personal service businesses like tattoo and massage parlours and salons, to close.

Henry says 230 of them are in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region, 27 in Interior Health, four in Northern Health, and 126 in Fraser Health.

Six cases have recovered.

