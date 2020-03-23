The Provincial government is reporting 48 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total up to 472. The Interior Health Region has 30 of the total cases as of Monday, March 23rd.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported three additional deaths in the last two days. One in the Lynn Valley Care Centre, another in Haro Park Centre in Vancouver, and a third was a resident in the Fraser Health region.

Henry added that 100 people in the province have recovered from the illness.

The Province’s testing capacity has been expanded, as the more than 18,000 tests have occurred to-date.

“We have changed our criteria for testing to focus on health care workers, long-term care, on clusters and cases in the community that are not linked with travel,” said Henry.

Henry added that most B.C. residents are doing well at maintaining social distancing guidelines put in place.

“For the most part, despite what we’ve been seeing on social media and some of the concerns being expressed, people are doing their part, but we cannot let up. We do need to be sure we address the issues we’ve seen with people congregating in groups, and often outside,” said Henry. “I am ensuring people that is is okay that you’re not in self-isolation. Yes, you can go outside, but only go with your family members, in small groups. It is important that we keep our health and mental health going through this.”

Additional measures have been taken within the Province’s long-term care facilities to protect those that are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“I know this will be a challenge for some in our community because you will not be able to see your loved one as simply and as easily as we have in the past. I know that long-term care homes have gone out of their way to put in provisions to allow you to connect,” said Henry.

*** Story by Ryley McCormack ***