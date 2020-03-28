In the latest briefing on Covid-19 in British Columbia, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix identified 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 884.

Northern Health’s total case count has stayed at 12, with no new cases identified.

Additionally, one new death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region was reported, BC’s death toll is now 15.

45 percent of BC’s total cases have now made a full recovery, 396 people have been given a clean bill of health, according to Dr. Henry.

She also said 2 cases in Northern Health are in hospital, and 81 total across BC.

52 people are in intensive care, Dr. Henry added.

12 care homes, six in Vancouver Coastal Health and six in Fraser Health, now have at least one case, Henry said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix also added there are 4,295 vacant hospital beds across the province, preparing the healthcare system for more cases.