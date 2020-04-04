The Prime Minister says no one should have to stay in a home where they are not safe. Justin Trudeau announced $40-million for women’s shelters, $10-million for Indigenous women and children shelters, and $157-million for the homeless.

Trudeau also says millions of masks are on their way to Canada from a warehouse in China. He says officials continue to work with manufacturers around the world to buy more medical equipment. Trudeau says the federal government is working with the Americans to ensure that masks and essential personal protective equipment continue to flow across the border. U.S. President Donald Trump has not backed down on his demand that Massachusett’s manufacturer 3M stop exporting N95 masks to Canada and Latin America. Trudeau says there is a lot of competition across the world for medical equipment but says that is why it is important to develop the capacity to manufacture that same equipment here at home to protect frontline workers.

Trudeau and Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will host a video conference with children tomorrow to answer their questions about COVID-19 and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will host a YouTube question and answer period for kids tomorrow.