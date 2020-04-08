The Province is reporting a further 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the total up to 1,291, as of Tuesday, April 7th.

The Interior Health region had no additional cases to report on Tuesday, keeping its total confirmed cases at 128.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer reported in the daily briefing that 805 people have recovered and are no longer showing signs of the virus.

The Province has reported four more deaths between Monday and Tuesday, with three in the Vancouver Coastal Region, and one in Fraser Health. B.C.’s total COVID-19 related deaths have risen to 43.

Henry said that as important religious holidays draw near, people need to keep in mind the important physical distancing protocols to keep one another safe.

“I’m so happy to see and have been so impressed by how much the religious leaders have shown through their actions that we can still celebrate with those around us in virtual ways,” said Henry. “To the followers and congregations around the province, please, now is our time when we need to pay special attention to our elders and seniors. Our elders hold our history, our language, and our traditions, and are a precious part of our communities.”

Henry added that it’s important for residents to refrain from travelling for the upcoming holidays, such as Easter, Ramadan, and Passover.

“We need to avoid all non-essential travel. It’s important that we don’t go to communities where we might not have the resources to support is, if we become sick.”

Small groups are also discouraged from meeting up, as even two people could potentially transmit the virus. Henry said if people are meeting in small groups, people need to keep their distance, wash their hands often, and remember to cough or sneeze into their sleeve.

Henry added that April 7th is also World Health Day, an issue that is at the forefront of public concern in many communities.

“It’s a WHO day where we talk about awareness of health around the world, and I can’t imagine more people being aware of health at this point. Many people in British Columbia are managing chronic disease and other health issues, and I encourage you to work with your healthcare providers,” said Henry. “It’s okay to reach out, and you can do it safely and you can do it online in many cases.”

Henry reminded British Columbians that emergency healthcare services are still available to support those that may need it, and is encouraging people not to fear over COVID-19 if emergency care is needed.

Concluding her daily update, Henry offered some words of encouragement to B.C. residents.

“We’re in the thick of it right now. We need to continue to stay united and stay strong. As we look ahead to these celebrations with families and friends, let’s keep our firewall strong. This is our time to care for and protect each other and our communities across B.C.,” said Henry.

