Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)

According to BC Health Officials, 11 patients have died from COVID-19 since their last update on Saturday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, links the majority of the deaths to long-term care homes.

Additionally, 45 new positive cases of the virus were identified, bringing the provincial total to 1,490.

905 people have fully recovered from the virus, approximately 61% of all recorded cases.

Dr. Henry says hospitals have enough personal protective equipment to meet demand, but “we aren’t out of the woods yet.”

There are 137 people in the hospital, three more from Saturday’s update. 58 of those patients are in intensive care, a decrease of five from Saturday.

More than 250 of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases are linked to outbreaks in 20 seniors’ homes.

The breakdown by health region: