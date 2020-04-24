The deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history began as an assault between the gunman and a woman he was in a long-term relationship with.

That’s according to Nova Scotia RCMP, who gave an update Friday morning on last weekend’s shooting spree that saw 22 people killed and three injured.

Police were initially called out at 10:26 pm on Saturday about an altercation with the suspect and a female victim who was able to get away and hide in the woods overnight. She emerged Sunday morning and contacted police telling them the suspect was driving a replica police cruiser and dressed in a police uniform.

Police provided a detailed timeline of how the events unfolded between Saturday night and Sunday, saying the gunman used a pistol and several long-barreled weapons during the rampage.

RCMP said they are hoping the public will continue to contact police if they know anything about what happened.

They said they aren’t ruling out the possibility that there was any pre-meditated planning involved in the shooting. Some victims known to the suspects were reportedly targeted while others were random.