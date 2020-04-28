The federal government will release new modelling on how Canada is faring with the COVID-19 pandemic. That is set for 9:00 am PT on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a brief outline, saying that in some places the curve of COVID-19 has flattened.

“Here’s the bottom line. The measures we have taken are working, in fact, in some regions, the curve has flattened. But we are not out of the woods yet. We are facing one of the worst public health crises in history. If we lift restrictions too quickly we could undo everything we have done.”

Trudeau said in the next few days the federal government will release the shared principles that have been agreed upon by all premiers and territorial leaders for the reopening of the Canadian economy.

He said in order to reopen the economy controlling transmission will be key as well as ensuring that testing and tracing capacity is robust enough to track new cases. Workplaces will also have to ensure that there are enough measures and equipment to keep workers safe. Trudeau said in some places like long-term care homes, shelters, and remote communities, stronger measures will have to be in place for longer.

The Prime Minister said the federal government is still procuring personal protective equipment to make sure there is enough when the economy starts to reopen.