If you are jones’ ing for your cup of joe, here is some good news.

Starbucks Canada has announced they will be opening as many of their shops as they can by the end of May. Most had been closed when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Company officials say the stores will be opened on a case-by-case basis in each community. The company will begin to open up with delivery, drive-through, and pickup.

Employees will be required to have their temperature taken before shifts as well as wear masks, maintain physical-distancing, and routinely sanitize high touch areas.