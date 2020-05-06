A repatriation ceremony will be held Wednesday afternoon at CFB Trenton in eastern Ontario for six Canadian military members that lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

The virtual service will be streamed live on the Facebook page Canadian Heroes at 2:30 pm ET. You can find that link here.

Following the ceremony, the traditional procession along the Highway of Heroes will take place to the coroner’s office in Toronto. In usual circumstances, Canadians would gather along the overpasses of the 401 to honour the soldiers, but because of physical-distancing measures, people are asked to pay their respects online with the hashtag #HighwayofHeroes.

The six soldiers who lost their lives during a NATO exercise off the coast of Greece are Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, and Master Corporal Matthew Cousins.

Only Sub-Lieut. Cowbrough’s body will be repatriated. Remains of another soldier have been found but have not been identified.