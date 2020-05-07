As of this morning, over one-million Canadians were tested for COVID-19 with about 6-percent of the tests returning positive.

According to Canada’s top doctor, the past week saw an average of over 25,000 people tested daily. Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada has 63,895 confirmed cases including 4,280 deaths with nearly 81-percent of deaths in long-term care homes. Tam says over 28,000 people or 44-percent of the country’s caseload have now recovered.

And as Mental Health Week continues, Tam says today’s focus is on children and youth mental health. She says starting a conversation by sharing thoughts and feelings can help children and youth open up and voice their own struggles.