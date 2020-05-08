Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with Dr. Bonnie Henry on Friday, British Columbia’s Provincial Health Officer.
In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:
- Testing Rates in B.C.
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Protecting Long-Term Care Facilities and One-On-One Visits
- Easing Restrictions
- Elective Surgeries
- B.C. Cases Compared to Canada
- Comparing Factual COVID-19 Information to False Information
Hear the full interview between Dr. Bonnie Henry and Vista Radio reporter Brendan Pawliw below: