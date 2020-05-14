Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Health.
In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:
- The lack of COVID-19 cases outside the Lower Mainland
- The turnaround time on testing results in BC
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Conspiracy Theories around the coronavirus
- Elective Surgeries
- The current state of the health care budget in the province
- Comparing the stress of leading the NDP party in a provincial election to COVID-19
Hear the full interview between Adrian Dix and Vista Radio reporter Brendan Pawliw below: