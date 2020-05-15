As part of Phase 2 of the B.C. Government’s Restart Plan, WorkSafeBC has provided guidance and resources for employers looking to resume operations in their specific industry.

The following industries now have resources from WorkSafeBC:

Restaurants, cafes, pubs

Salons and personal services

Real estate

Arts and cultural facilities Museums, art galleries, libraries

Retail

K-12 Education

Parks and outdoor spaces

Health services

In-person counselling

Office space

“Every employer is required to have a COVID-19 Safety Plan that assesses the risk of exposure at their worksite and implements measures to keep their workers safe,” said Al Johnson, Head of Prevention Services at WorkSafeBC. “We’ve developed both general and industry-specific materials in consultation with industry and labour stakeholders to ensure they are practical and understandable for workplaces in each sector.”

WorkSafeBC said guidelines for child care, recreation, and sports will be available in the coming days.

General resources are available for all industries as well, including a COVID-19 safety plan template, information on cleaning and hygiene practices, posters for workplaces, and guidance around mask use.

“The planning process should involve workers for their input to ensure their concerns are heard and addressed,” said Johnson.

WorkSafeBC said employers do not need to submit their safety plan for review or approval. However, prevention officers will begin verification and inspection across British Columbia to ensure employers have plans in place and that workers are in a safe environment.

Anyone with further questions can contact WorkSafeBC’s Prevention Information Line at 1-888-621-7233 to speak with a prevention officer and potentially receive further direction or advice for their specific industry.

In an effort to spread the word, an awareness campaign is being launched across B.C. to support health and safety in the workplace. WorkSafeBC said the campaign will be province-wide and in multiple languages.

