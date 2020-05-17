UPDATE: Canadian Snowbird Member Killed in Kamloops Crash (May 17, 2020)

Early reports say a Canadian Forces Snowbird jet has crashed in Kamloops. The Snowbirds were flying across B.C.’s interior as part of their Canadian tour to brighten spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Witnesses told media in the area a large boom was heard. Global News is reporting that one witness saw at least one person eject from the plane before it crashed.

The Snowbirds changed their flight path as bad weather and low cloud cover in the mountain passes had forced them to change direction to Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.

In a tweet, The Royal Canadian Air Force said it is aware of the crash and “when appropriate” more details will be made available.