Photo of a bird in close proximity to the Snowbird Tutor jet that crashed on May 17, 2020 in Kamloops, B.C. (Supplied by RCAF)

Investigators will be focusing on whether a bird caused the crash of a Canadian Forces Snowbird jet.

An investigator with the Department of National Defence’s Airworthiness Authority released a statement on Monday.

“A detailed analysis of video footage recovered for the investigation revealed one bird in very close proximity to the aircraft right engine intake during the critical phase of take-off.”

The crash happened on May 17th in Kamloops when the jet crashed into a residential area. Cpt. Jennifer Casey died and the pilot, Cpt. Richard MacDougall, is recovering from his injuries.

The pair ejected from the jet before it was destroyed on impact.

“The investigation is focusing on environmental factors (birdstrike) as well as the performance of the escape system,” concluded the investigator’s statement.

The Snowbirds were on a cross-country mission called Operation Inspiration to lift the morale of Canadians and honour frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.