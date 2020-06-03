As part of the federal government’s response to COVID-19, Transport Canada and the transportation industry have implemented a layered system of health measures.

However, Canada’s Minister of Transport said, there are still points in the transportation system where workers must be in close proximity to co-workers and travellers. Marc Garneau announced the expansion and requirement that workers use face coverings, as well as others involved in the transportation system. In the Cabinet Committee’s daily update on Wednesday, Garneau explained that the measures will be implemented through a combination of mandatory orders and guidance.

Aviation transport will be expanding existing non-medical mask requirements beyond passengers to also include some flight crew and airport workers as of 10:00 am MT on Wednesday, June 4th.

As for marine transport, guidance was issued that all workers have a face covering that must be worn using a risk-based approach specific to the unique circumstances of their workplace. They should be worn when physical distancing cannot be maintained or when local authorities require it.

Rail transport issued guidance requiring rail operators to notify passengers that they will be asked to wear a face-covering. Again that will be enforced when physical distancing cannot be maintained, or as requested by rail operators. In addition, Transport Canada will be providing a face covering to all workers in the rail industry.

Finally, for road transport, the federal government established a set of practices for the use of personal protective equipment on the road in collaboration with provinces, territories, and industry.