Health authorities in B.C. are reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases, with a total of 2,623 infections around the province as of Wednesday, June 3rd.

So far, 2,234 people who have tested positive have fully recovered, and 214 cases remain active.

According to a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, another death has been attributed to the virus.

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 166 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As well, active outbreaks in various locations around the province have been reducing.

“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks and two outbreaks have now been declared over at Cottage-Worthington Pavilion and The Cedars in Mission. In total, six long-term care or assisted-living facilities continue to have active outbreaks,” said the statement from Dix and Henry.

Communities around Canada have been holding demonstrations in solidarity with protests in the United States. Henry and Dix encourage the public to exercise caution at demonstrations to avoid spreading COVID-19.

“Whether going to the grocery store, seeing friends on a patio or attending a peaceful demonstration, the same rules for safe physical distancing apply. Be mindful of the risks you are taking and continue to follow the provincial health officer’s order to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people,” said the statement. “Consider alternative ways to peacefully demonstrate, as we have seen elsewhere. Gather in smaller numbers in multiple locations, maintain a safe physical distance from those around you and use a non-medical cloth mask for the brief periods when in closer contact to others.”