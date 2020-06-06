2,272 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 around the province, according to B.C health authorities, with 193 cases remaining active.

One new infection has been reported on Friday, and one was removed from Thursday due to data correction. So far, 2,632 people in B.C have contracted the virus.

Numbers for the Interior Health region have not changed, remaining at 195 total cases to date.

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 167 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

According to recent modeling data presented on Thursday, Henry and Dix said that opening schools and businesses is safe to do as long as people remain cautious.

“The key is to minimize, manage and modify: minimize the number of new cases and close contacts, manage clusters and outbreaks with rapid contact tracing by public health teams and modify the measures we are all following, as needed,” said the statement from Dix and Henry. “This means you should continue to assess your risks with every step and take precautions to protect yourself and those around you. Without exception, always stay home when ill and follow the rules for safe physical distancing. Remember that the provincial health officer’s order limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people remains in place.”