New video has surfaced which shows police punching and tackling an Alberta First Nations chief as he was arrested for an expired vehicle registration.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam had previously said that he was leaving a casino in Fort McMurray, Alberta. after 2 a.m. on March 10th when officers confronted him, his wife, and his niece about an expired license plate tag.

The dashcam video, which is around 12 minutes long, shows an officer trying to arrest Adam.

Another officer then tackles Adam to the ground and punches him in the head while he is being restrained on the ground.

Adam was held in custody overnight and charged with resisting arrest and assault police in execution of duty of the criminal code with a court appearance scheduled for July 2nd.

At first, the RCMP said the officers’ actions were reasonable and did not meet the threshold for an investigation but police later announced that Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team would investigate what happened.