Effective on August 5, 2020, Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures for the Riondel Water System have been reduced to Stage 2.

Due to an extended power outage and high water demand resulting in low reservoir levels, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) enforced the stricter measures.

The RDCK now asks that all Riondel Water System users comply with the following Stage 2 measures at a minimum:

Watering of lawns (including new lawns) ONLY between the hours of 6 am – 10 am, and 8 pm – 10 pm.

between the hours of Watering of gardens, trees and shrubs ONLY between the hours of 6 am – 10 am, and 8 pm – 10 pm.

between the hours of Watering using drip irrigation, a watering can, and or hand held hose, which eliminates over-spray, is permitted at any time.

A complete listing of Water Conservation Measures can be found on the RDCK’s website here: https://rdck.ca/EN/main/services/water/water-conservation.html#restrictions.