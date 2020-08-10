The body of the man who drowned in the Slocan River on August 5, 2020 was found.

On August 7 at approximately 1:25 pm, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team said they located the 35 year old man in the Slocan River, approximately 1.5 kilometres North West of Winlaw, BC.

Corporal Jaime Moffat said criminality is not suspected in the drowning of the man and the incident is being investigated by BC Coroners Service

The Slocan Lake RCMP said they would like to thank Search and Rescue for their assistance in searching for the man and offer their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man.