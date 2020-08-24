Vista Radio conducted an interview with Carla Qualtrough on Monday, Federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- The Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) extending to September and a revamped Employment Insurance system
- Focusing on entrepreneurship and training as we transition from CERB
- The state of disabled funding during the pandemic
- Balancing government benefits while also driving down Canada’s unemployment rate
- The Government’s plans on pandemic pay for essential workers
- How are Canadians going to be paying for all these benefits in the future?
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: