After the B.C. Government’s announcement this week that they are moving to Phase 3 of viaSports’ Return to Sport Guidelines, the KIJHL said they can now finalize their format for the upcoming season.

The KIJHL said they will now able to finalize their structure, format, and start date of the 2020/21 season because of Phase 3.

The BC Centre for Disease Control reviewed and approved viaSport’s Phase 3 Guidelines, along with Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer.

“Sport is an important part of mental and physical health for children, youth, families and our communities,” said Dr. Henry in Monday’s announcement. “These guidelines will enable the social and emotional benefits of sport, while ensuring the sports activities remain as safe as possible.”

Phase addresses contact activities, high-performance training environments travel, and competitions, giving the KIJHL a clear framework for the upcoming hockey season.

The league said they will share their plans with fans, coaches, players, and volunteers in the coming days.