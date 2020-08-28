The BC Centre for Disease Control’s August 27, 2020 update provided detailed data on COVID-19 cases in the Kootenay Boundary Health Service Delivery Area. (KB HSDA)

Since January 1, a total of 16 cases were confirmed in the KB HSDA, including three from August 14th to the 27th. Total cases for British Columbia have reached 5,372 with 1,015 cases in the past two weeks.

More precise case numbers were also provided in each Local Heath Area, however the cumulative amount dates back from the beginning of the year to the end of July.

The Nelson region reported six cases; Four in the Castlegar region; Three in Grand Forks and one for the Trail region.

As for the Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake regions, zero cases were confirmed.

Creston, which sits in the East Kootenay Health Service Delivery Area, also reported only one case.

Of the 429 total reported cases for the entire Interior Health region, 16 cases are currently active. There have been 18 cases since August 20 and no new deaths.