Starting October 1st, people will be able to fly directly from Castlegar’s West Kootenay Regional Airport (YCG) to Vancouver.

In service with Central Mountain Air, the flight offering will be a daily trip to and from Vancouver, providing connecting flights to other destinations around Canada. Upon arrival at Vancouver’s South Terminal, there will be free taxi vouchers available to the main terminal at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

“We know our airport is important to the region and we’ve been working tirelessly to bring passenger service back to customers looking for travel options at the West Kootenay Regional Airport,” said Bruno Tassone, Mayor of Castlegar.

The new flights will leave Vancouver at 12:00 pm daily and arrive at YCG at 1:15 pm. The return flight will then take off from Castlegar at 1:45 pm and arrive at YVR at 3:00 pm.

Tickets are now available to book through local travel agents or through Central Mountain Air’s website. Connecting fares will also be available through local travel agents or large online travel agencies.

“Central Mountain Air would like to thank the City of Castlegar for their support in bringing air service to the region,” said Bob Cummings, CEO of Central Mountain Air. “We are committed to enabling economic recovery in the region and safely connecting Castlegar and the surrounding community with relatives and friends.”

Mayor Bruno Tassone said the new service will still be taking all necessary precautions in the midst of the pandemic.

“Safety will be our top priority and we’re implementing new COVID-19 health and safety measures in the terminal and on-flights to ensure the public can feel confident when traveling.”

