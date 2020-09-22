The federal government gave a glimpse of the impact COVID-19 could have on Canada.

The latest federal modelling shows that the country could see up to 155,795 total cases and 9,300 deaths by October 2nd. That’s an increase of 10,000 new cases and just under a hundred deaths in just two and a half weeks.

The data was released by federal health officials on Tuesday. It comes as there continues to be a surge in new cases of the virus across several provinces. Officials said just how much of an impact will be felt from COVID-19 will vary greatly depending on the precautions in place.

Canada’s top public health officials said they are preparing for a fall peak of COVID-19 cases, and said there will likely be localized outbreaks until at least January 2022.