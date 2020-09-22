Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Ottawa’s plan to protect Indigenous communities from COVID-19 during the fall/winter months
- Additional dollars to assist first nation elementary and secondary supporting a safe return to class
- A 305-million dollar investment to support Indigenous communities impacted by the pandemic and what it can be used for
- What additional barriers do Indigenous people face when it comes to their mental health
- The large volume of illicit drug deaths still taking place across Canada
- Recent reconciliation agreements with the Lake Babine Nation and Wet’suwet’ en
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW