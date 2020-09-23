Vista Radio conducted an interview Wednesday with Lisa Lapointe, B.C.’s Chief Coroner.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- The number of illicit drug deaths in B.C. this year already outpacing the 2019 year-end mark
- Border closures and reduction of services playing a role in a more contaminated drug supply
- Would giving Naloxone kits to the general public be considered helpful?
- Is the large volume of deaths taking a toll on the coroners and other medical personnel?
- Why are men are making up the vast majority of deaths?
- Are paramedics at risk of getting burned out due to the public health emergency?
