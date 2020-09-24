Elections BC is keeping tabs on the monumental number of requests for mail-in ballots.

As of midnight on Wednesday, Elections BC has received 160,000 mail-in requests from voters. To compare to the last provincial election in 2017, approximately 6,500 mail-in ballots were requested.

MORE: Vote-by-mail Requests (Elections BC)

Given the sheer volume of mail-in ballots, there is a reality that election results won’t be finalized until a day after the election or longer. Mail-in ballots can be received by Elections BC up until 8:00 pm on election night, Saturday, October 24th in order to be counted.

Voters can register for a mail-in ballot online or by phone, or can connect with their nearest district electoral office to pick up a ballot in-person.

MORE: How to Vote by Mail (Elections BC)

MORE: Electoral District Offices (Elections BC)