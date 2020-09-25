Voter registration online or over the phone for the 2020 Provincial Election will come to a close on Saturday, September 26th.

Elections BC said residents have until 9 p.m. on Saturday to register over the phone, while the deadline for online registration is 12:59:59 p.m.

Residents can still register or update their information after Saturday, however, the process will take longer.

“Voters are encouraged to make sure their information is up to date now so they can vote faster, help reduce lineups at voting places and support physical distancing,” said Elections BC.

Requests for a vote-by-mail package can still be made online or over the phone after Saturday as well, but it will require additional steps, such as providing copies of appropriate identification, if you are not registered or your voter information is out of date.

Elections BC said its contact centre is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday for voters to complete their registration.

Voters can register over the phone by calling 1-800-661-8683, or go here to complete the process online.