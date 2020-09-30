Indoor pools run by RDCK in Castlegar, Creston and Nelson aim to open by October 13, 2020.

Pools have been closed since March 16 due to COVID-19.

According to the RDCK no drop-ins will be allowed. Instead, users must use a pre-registered reservation process to book space in the community complex of choice.

“Detailed schedules are currently being finalized and will be promoted to communities in the coming weeks,” the RDCK said in their September 29th release. “Re-opening will occur in a series of stages and will be adapted as restrictions change within the province. Some amenities will remain closed upon the initial opening.”

Site-specific safety plans for each of the three indoor pool facilities are being finalized before pools are officially reopened.

“Non-medical masks or face coverings are now required when entering and moving through all common areas of indoor recreation facilities, except when exercising or performing physical activity,” the RDCK said.

Safety plans also include:

modifications on how patrons will enter and exit the facility

modified use of the pools including the flow of people within the pool areas

cleaning protocols,

adapted schedules and more.

It is important to note another major difference in how the pool will be run.

Change rooms will not be available. Instead, pool-goers will be expected to arrive in their swimwear and will be provided with a spot to store their shoes, coats and other garments.

Joe Chirico, General Manager of Community Services added, “Safety measures such as physical distancing of two metres between participants and keeping total number of users under 50 people continue to impact our recreation and parks operations. The RDCK and all our recreation partners will abide by all Provincial Health Orders and recommendations to keep our community safe.”