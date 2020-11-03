In the Kootenay Boundary region, five new COVID-19 cases have been reported between October 16th and 29th, bring the region’s total up to 35 confirmed infections since the onset of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, BC health authorities have reported 1,120 new COVID-19 infections, 36 of which have been confirmed in Interior Health (IH).

Breaking down the weekend’s case numbers further:

Friday to Saturday: 352.

Saturday to Sunday: 389.

Sunday to Monday: 378.

The weekend’s numbers represent B.C.’s three highest recorded single-day case counts.

Currently, 90 people are being treated for the illness in hospitals, while 19 are in the ICU.

In the Interior Health jurisdiction, the BCCDC said there are currently 100 active cases, with no patients hospitalized from the coronavirus. The IH region, 674 people have recovered from the health authority’s 777 total reported cases.

As of Monday, November 2nd, 2,945 cases remain active around B.C., while the total case found climbs to 15,501. Meanwhile, 12,207 people have recovered so far.

According to Dr. Réka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer, a majority of the weekend’s new cases have been reported in the Frasier Health area.

“As the weather gets cooler, and our activities move inside, we are going to see fluctuations and surges in some communities,” said Gustafson. “The recent increase in cases in the Lower Mainland and particularly Fraser Health are examples of this. When we do experience these surges, we need to respond with increased effort and stepped-up focus, using all of the public health measures we have available.”

Six more deaths were attributed to the virus over the weekend. To date, 269 people have died from the illness across the province.

B.C. COVID-19 statistics: