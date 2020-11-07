Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.

CNN is projecting Biden as the winner of the U.S. presidential race after he claimed Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

That gives him a total of 273 electoral votes with 270 needed to win.

Biden formerly served as Vice President under former President Barack Obama.

Kamala Harris is projected to be the first female U.S. Vice President under Biden.

Election day was Tuesday in the U.S. but it took several days to project a winner as several key states counted all of the votes that came in.