The Interior Health region has reported 104 new COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction over the weekend, while the entire province has confirmed 1,933 infections.

Meanwhile, the Kootenay Boundary region has reported 27 cases between November 6th and 19th, for a total of 65 infections since the pandemic began.

Breaking down the weekend’s case counts further:

Friday to Saturday: 713.

Saturday to Sunday: 626.

Sunday to Monday: 594

According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), there are 7,360 active cases, 277 of which are currently hospitalized from the virus, 59 of them are in intensive care. Meanwhile, IH reports 273 active cases, with three people in hospital and no ICU patients.

As of Monday, November 23rd, B.C. has seen a total of 27,407 infections, with 19,069 recoveries, with 1,307 cases and 1,034 recoveries in the IH region.

17 more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend, adding up to a total of 348, three of which have been in the Interior Health jurisdiction.

The new numbers follow several new restrictions announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry last Thursday.

“Over the next two weeks, we need to urgently reduce transmission in our province to keep our schools and businesses open and relieve that very real stress we are seeing on our health care system,” said Dr. Henry. “That means reducing our social gatherings, social interactions and events. Protecting our hospitals, workplaces and schools is the important thing we must focus on.”

Henry clarified that the new orders supersede any orders previously in place.

British Columbians are also asked not to look for a workaround or loophole in the new orders, but think about what the intention behind them is.

“I’m asking you to put the safety measures at the top of your list every day, rather than thinking about where the gaps are and where the shortcomings are,” explained Henry.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.82%. Interior Health: 0.29%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 69.57%. Interior Health: 78.88%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 1,066,696 total, 9,744 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 110,233 total, 1,034 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 2.57% total, 6.1% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 1.19% total, 3.29% new (Sunday to Monday).



