Refusing to wear a mask in most indoor spaces could now cost British Columbians up to $230, following a new order from Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

The Province said the move will align the mask mandate under the Emergency Program Act (EPA) with the provincial health officer’s (PHO) guidance that masks must be worn in indoor public spaces.

“We’ve entered the second wave of COVID-19 in British Columbia and additional steps need to be taken to protect our health,” said Farnworth. “Now more than ever, we all need to follow the guidelines of the PHO. Last week, the PHO provided guidance that masks should be worn in all indoor public places. This new order under the EPA will ensure we have the tools necessary to enforce the mask mandate as recommended by the PHO.”

Masks must be work by everyone 12 years or older who is physically able to do so in a number of places, including:

Malls, shopping centres, coffee shops, retail and grocery stores.

Liquor and drug stores.

Airports, city halls, libraries, community and recreation centres.

Restaurants, bars and pubs.

Public places of worship.

On public transit, in a taxi or ride-sharing vehicle.

Common areas of office buildings, courthouses, hospitals and hotels.

Common areas of sports and fitness centres while not exercising.

Common areas of post-secondary institutions and non-profit organizations.

The Province said the first order covers high-traffic areas, and anticipates more will be implemented. Further restrictions may be enacted to enforce requirements in common areas of apartment buildings, condos and workplaces.

People who cannot wear a mask for psychological, behavioral or health condition reasons, due to a physical, cognitive or mental impairment, or put on or take off a mask without assistance are exempt from the rule.

Masks may also be temporarily removed to identify the person wearing it, consume food or drinks at a designated location, while participating in physical activity or while receiving a personal or health service that requires the mask to be removed.

“Businesses should provide signage on the mandatory mask policy and inform customers about the requirement. Of course, despite any range of efforts, some people will break the rules knowing full well what they’re doing. These measures give police and other enforcement officials the tools to intervene with and penalize problematic individuals and groups,” said Farnworth.

Anyone without a mask in indoor public spaces who refuses to comply with an enforcement officer, including directions to leave the space, or those who respond with abusive or belligerent behaviour will be subject to a $230 fine.

Those wishing to report non-emergency mask infections can contact their local bylaw officer or the police non-emergency line.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers

A total of 941 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday, 49 of which have been confirmed in the Interior Health region.

According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control majority of the new cases have been reported in the Frasier Health region, with 678 cases.

As of Tuesday, November 25th, B.C. has a total of 7,732 active cases, from that, 284 people are currently hospitalized, 61 of whom are in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, the Province has seen a total of 28,384 infections, 19,605 of whom have recovered.

Meanwhile, in the Interior Health region, none of the 303 active patients are in the ICU, but two remain hospitalized. So far, 1,050 people have recovered from the 1,356 total cases reported in the region.

10 more death have been attributed to the virus, adding up to a total of 358 in B.C., with three deaths recorded in Interior Health.

Current COVID-19 statistics: