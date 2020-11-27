By order and direction of the Provincial Health Officer, restrictions have been put into place throughout the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) for athletic activities. Group fitness classes are now paused until the province defines the new operating guidelines.

Face masks are still mandatory in all facilities and the RDCK recommends to bring more than one mask to be able to change as needed.

MORE: COVID-19 Safety Restrictions (B.C. Government)

There are still some reserved regional activities that will continue to take place including:

Swimming

Public skating Masks are mandatory while skating

Individual fitness

Indoor sport night

Intro to tennis

Soccer

Badminton

Volleyball

Adult hockey

Recreational hockey

Pickleball

Indoor walking

The group fitness classes that are paused include:

Nelson

Classical Hatha Yoga

Hatha Yoga Flow

Sunday Morning Yoga

Chair Yoga

Work to Progress

Deep Water Cardio

Aqua-fit

Water Walking

Gentle Joints

Spin and Strength

Barre

Step it Up

Full Body Fridays

Salmo

Mellow Yoga (x2)

Fast Fitness Boot Camp

Castlegar

Health and Recovery

Balance and Mobility

Yoga and Resilience

Vinyasa Yoga Flow

Lean Machines

TRX

Rise and Shine

Bootcamp

Sweat on the Spot

Cycle Power

Spin & Sculpt

Deep Water Aqua-fit

Gentle Joints

Kids Boogie with MUV Studios

MUV, Groove & Hip Hop

Creston