By order and direction of the Provincial Health Officer, restrictions have been put into place throughout the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) for athletic activities. Group fitness classes are now paused until the province defines the new operating guidelines.
Face masks are still mandatory in all facilities and the RDCK recommends to bring more than one mask to be able to change as needed.
MORE: COVID-19 Safety Restrictions (B.C. Government)
There are still some reserved regional activities that will continue to take place including:
- Swimming
- Public skating
- Masks are mandatory while skating
- Individual fitness
- Indoor sport night
- Intro to tennis
- Soccer
- Badminton
- Volleyball
- Adult hockey
- Recreational hockey
- Pickleball
- Indoor walking
The group fitness classes that are paused include:
Nelson
- Classical Hatha Yoga
- Hatha Yoga Flow
- Sunday Morning Yoga
- Chair Yoga
- Work to Progress
- Deep Water Cardio
- Aqua-fit
- Water Walking
- Gentle Joints
- Spin and Strength
- Barre
- Step it Up
- Full Body Fridays
Salmo
- Mellow Yoga (x2)
- Fast Fitness Boot Camp
Castlegar
- Health and Recovery
- Balance and Mobility
- Yoga and Resilience
- Vinyasa Yoga Flow
- Lean Machines
- TRX
- Rise and Shine
- Bootcamp
- Sweat on the Spot
- Cycle Power
- Spin & Sculpt
- Deep Water Aqua-fit
- Gentle Joints
- Kids Boogie with MUV Studios
- MUV, Groove & Hip Hop
Creston
- Tai Chi for Beginners
- Tai Chi Practice
- Thursday Evening Yoga
- Core N More
- Total Body Fitness
- Spin N Sculpt
- TRX
- Aqua-fit