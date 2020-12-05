Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has reported 13 new COVID-19 infections in Kootenay Boundary between November 20th and December 3rd.

As of December 3rd, a total of 78 people have contracted the illness in the region.

Meanwhile, the Interior Health region has reported a total of 81 new cases, with 631 active infections.

The health authority said it has 16 people who are currently hospitalized due to the illness, four of whom are in intensive care.

IH has seen a total of 2,061 infections, with 1,426 recoveries.

So far, Interior Health said four people have died from COVID-19 in the region.

As for the province as a whole, 711 new cases have been reported on Friday, with 9,050 remaining active.

Currently, 338 people are in hospitals around B.C., with 76 in the ICU.

So far, the province has seen a total of 36,132 cases, with 25,658 recoveries.

The BCCDC reports that 11 more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 492.

COVID-19 statistics for December 4, 2020:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.92%. Interior Health: 0.28%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 71.01%. Interior Health: 69.16%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 1,200,633 total, 14,537 new. Interior Health: 121,752 total, 1,517 new.

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 3.01% total, 4.89% new. Interior Health: 1.69% total, 5.68% new.



More: B.C. COVID-19 Dashboard (BCCDC)