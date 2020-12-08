Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Finance Minister Selina Robinson.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- The new Recovery Benefit that will assist families province-wide (applications open December 18th)
- What assistance may be coming to the forestry sector, especially communities like PG and the north
- How her ministry and the province plan to rebuild the tourism sector
- Similarities between the housing and finance portfolios
- How life has changed for her since the pandemic
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: