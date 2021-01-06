Starting midnight tonight, no one can fly into Canada before recently testing negative for COVID-19.

Canada’s Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau formalized the travel requirement Wednesday, saying the 14-day quarantine is still in place upon arrival in Canada.

Both Garneau and the Minister of Foreign Affairs doubled down on heavily discouraging unnecessary travel outside of the country.

On the flight ban placed on the United Kingdom, the Federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness confirmed the ban will expire tonight with the pre-departure testing protocols described today replacing it.

These protocols will apply to all countries in the world from which flights may come to Canada.