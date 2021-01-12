Canada has ordered another 20-million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they’ve exercised an option in its contract with the pharmaceutical company for the extra doses. The extra doses are anticipated to arrive in April or May.

Trudeau said Canada should see about 80-million doses of the vaccines arrive in 2021 from Moderna and Pfizer alone.

The Prime Minister also announced the Canada-U.S. border closure has been extended until at least February 21st.