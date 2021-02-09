Applications are now open for projects under the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

Canada’s Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna says the $5,000 to $250,000 funding will focus on projects that can quickly help communities adapt to the challenges as they continue to navigate the pandemic.

The $31-million program will cover eligible projects under three themes, creating safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions.

Local governments and a variety of community-led organizations are able to apply.

The application period for the first round of funding closes on March 9th.

To learn more about the program visit healthycommunitiesinitiative.ca.