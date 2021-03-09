The Nelson Police Department confirmed in a media release that a charge of manslaughter has been approved in regards to the death of off-duty Abbotsford Police Constable Allan Young.
Young was allegedly assaulted in Nelson on July 16th and succumbed to his injuries five days later.
According to the NPD, the 26-year-old Castlegar resident, Alex Willness has been arrested and remains in custody pending a court appearance in Nelson on March 9, 2021.
MORE: ABBOTSFORD POLICE OFFICER DIES AFTER OFF-DUTY INCIDENT IN NELSON