People at a higher risk from COVID-19 due to medical conditions will be able to register for their vaccine starting next Monday at noon.

B.C. said the accelerated COVID-19 immunization plan will mean about 200,000 people aged 16 years and older who are clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) can start receiving their shot. Those considered CEV include those with various forms of cancer, transplant recipients and severe respiratory conditions, among others.

Some in the CEV group have gotten their first dose as part of the province’s age-based vaccine program.

“B.C. has made tremendous progress on our age-based vaccine program,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Now, we are able to expand to those people who are at increased risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions or various medical treatments. Clinical experts have now determined those who have a high risk of severe illness from the virus and now have the vaccine supply to protect these most vulnerable people.”

B.C. said it will start sending out letters on Wednesday to those identified as CEV with information on how to book an appointment, starting on March 29th. Those who receive the letter must bring it to their vaccine appointment.

People who believe they are in the CEV group have not received their letter by April 15th, they can contact the provincial call centre or visit the online registration page, which is expected to launch on April 6th.

“Since day one of our immunization plan, we have set out to protect those who are most at risk to COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead, B.C.’s immunization plan. “We used clinical evidence from around the world and clinical expertise and patient registries in B.C. to develop this list and look forward to taking another important step forward in our immunization plan.”

The Province said CEV-based booking will run parallel to the age-based program.

“Through this additional immunization, we are able to relieve a significant burden from those who are extremely clinically vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19. This is another encouraging step forward for all of us as we continue to ramp up our immunization efforts,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

The revised age-based schedule will continue as follows:

age 76 (born in 1945) – Wednesday, March 24 at noon

age 75 (born in 1946) – Thursday, March 25 at noon

age 74 (born in 1947) – Friday, March 26 at noon

age 74+, and CEV population – Monday, March 29 at noon

More: CEV qualifications (B.C. Government)