All B.C. residents 18 and older will be able to register to get their COVID-19 vaccine by this Friday.

The B.C. Government said this will open registration to more than 1.8 million residents.

The new schedule for age cohorts to register goes as follows:

Monday, April 19 – 40 and up.

Tuesday, April 20 – 35 and up.

Wednesday, April 21 – 30 and up.

Thursday, April 22 – 25 and up.

Friday, April 23 – 18 and up.

Registration will require a personal health number, which can be found on your CareCard, BC Services Card, or the back of your driver’s license. Those registering will also require to give their postal code, first and last name, date of birth and an email address or a phone number to receive texts.

After registration, residents will be contacted when it is their turn to book a vaccine appointment. Those over 63 have already been invited to book their immunization.

The B.C. Government said 1.1 British Columbians have registered since the Get Vaccinated system launched on April 6th.

As of Saturday, April 17th, more than 1.2 million people across the province have received their first dose of the vaccine.

