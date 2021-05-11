Between Friday and Monday, B.C. health officials have reported 1,759 new cases of COVID-19, with 131 in Interior Health.

Breaking down the case numbers:

Friday to Saturday: 596

Saturday to Sunday: 605

Sunday to Monday: 558

Between April 30th to May 6th, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported 22 new cases in Kootenay Boundary, adding up to a total of 430 since the pandemic began.

In the Interior Health (IH) region, 461 cases remain active while 26 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, 12 of whom are in critical care.

As of Monday, May 10th, 10,821 people have recovered out of the 11,425 total cases in IH.

140 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Interior Health as of Monday.

Across the province, 6,132 active cases remain. 426 people have been hospitalized from the virus, and 150 people are being treated in the ICU.

To date, the BCCDC said the province has seen a total of 136,108 total cases, with 128,149 recoveries.

20 more people have died from COVID-19 over the weekend, adding up to a total of 1,624 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, 2,042,442 vaccine doses have been administered across B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said more granular data will be made available to the public by Wednesday this week.

“You’ll be able to look at more granular detail mostly by community health service area. I say mostly because there are some smaller populations centres in the province, mostly rural ones, where we can only present by local health area because the community and parts of the community can be identifiable,” said Henry.

According to Henry, the data will include an interactive map that will show COVID-19 case and vaccine data by age and sex. School, workplace or racial COVID-19 data will not be included, however.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.27%. Interior Health: 1.29%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 94.15%. Interior Health: 94.71%.

Hospitalization rate (per cent of active cases treated in hospital): Province-wide: 6.95%. Interior Health: 5.64%

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 2,591,542 total, 9,911 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 263,338 total, 1,095 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 5.25% total, 5.63% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 4.34% total, 3.11% new (Sunday to Monday).



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data (BCCDC)